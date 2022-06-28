Advertisement

3 UGA players make All-American team

UGA national championship game
UGA national championship game(CBS46)
By Fred Kalil
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed three players on the 2022 Walter Camp Football Foundation preseason All-American team.

Tight End Brock Bowers joined two members of the Bulldog’s top-rated defense.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo gave the Bulldogs three first-teamers.

Ringo returned an interception for a touchdown late in the College Football Playoff Championship game against Alabama, giving the Bulldogs their first national championship since 1980.

Bowers set a Georgia record with 13 touchdown catches and was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver.

