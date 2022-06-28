5th case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed Georgia’s fifth case of monkeypox.

This has been an outbreak the world’s top scientists have been monitoring closely.

Monkeypox spreads from person-to-person contact, in most cases, and the illness lasts about two to four weeks. Symptoms are flu-like but a distinguishable rash is usually the tell-tale sign.

Right now, a total of 27 states in the U.S. have at least one confirmed case of monkeypox. California leads the way with 62 cases, according to the CDC.

Georgia’s first case was confirmed on June 7.

The U.S. has ordered more than 300,000 additional doses of the vaccine for monkeypox, and there are more ready-for-order if needed.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.