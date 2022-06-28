Atlanta breaks record with more than 2 inches of rain Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta set a single-day rain record after 2.4 inches fell on Monday, the first time we’ve broken such a record this year.

Prior to Monday, the last single-day rain record in Atlanta was on Dec. 30, 2021, according to Ryan Willis at the National Weather Service.

From deficit to surplus in 24 hours

Atlanta received almost as much rain on Monday alone as we’d received the previous 26 days in June. Prior to Monday, the city received 2.59 inches of rain for the month, which was below average. After Monday’s rain, the total for June is now 4.99 inches, which is above average for the month and year.

Atlanta rain from June 1-26 vs Monday (WGCL)

Why so much rain?

The upper-level winds that help drive our weather systems from west-to-east across the country slow down during the summer months. As a result, when storms develop with slower upper-level winds overhead, they don’t move as fast, which can result in more rain and flooding.

Wet pattern in north Georgia (WGCL)

More rain this week

We’ll stay in a warm and humid weather pattern for the rest of the week with a daily chance of rain through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.