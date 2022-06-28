Atlanta company helps employees pay down payments on their first homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta single mom and veteran is closing on her first home, thanks to the help of her employers! The program helps employees who have been with the company at least two years, pay the down payment on their homes.

”I have been a single mother since my oldest was probably 2 or 3...the minute I found out I was under contract, all I wanted to do was sleep, that is how relieved I was,” said new home owner, Aracely Jordan.

Aracely’s new house has been a dream, she has been working towards for years.

”I was working every holiday, 7 days a week,” said Aracely, “It was non-stop. I couldn’t stop. Not only that I had another job at that time.”

That is the relentless work schedule of a single mom. Now, those dreams are a tangible thing.

”All my sacrifices have paid off with this house.” said Aracely.

Carl Christian saw that struggle. Aracely has been his employee for the last 8 years.

”We realized a lot of the people who apply and work with us were single moms who quite frankly just weren’t in the position to accomplish the American dream,” said Carl Christian of Atlanta Green Maids, “The main goal was kind of to connect our staff with the resources they needed like a broker, a realtor... most importantly help with a down payment and also the costs of homeownership.”

You heard that right.

”The kids lit up. They were like, ‘That is my room. This is my room.’ It was the home, they really felt was home for them,” said Courtney Chambless, Aracely’s Realtor.

While Aracely walked me through her home, she kept giggling. Her children will finally have their own rooms.

”My company...honestly, without their help, I probably wouldn’t be right here, right now,” said Aracely.

”When someone’s personal life is going well and they feel financially secure, it just changes everything...it makes you realize that we are headed in the right direction,” said Christian.

