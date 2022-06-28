Atlanta LGBTQ Influencer urges unity during pride month and beyond

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lisa Cunningham is an Atlanta native whose career professionally spans over 25 years in the film, television, and web content arenas.

She has directed and produced hundreds of projects for clients tending from fortune 500 companies to major recording labels.

Cunningham currently serves as an executive producer and creative director at Radiant3 and Director of Digital Communications for the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Last week Cunningham met with more than a dozen members of the LGBT community to have open and honest conversations about the struggles they face daily.

“The Supreme Court passed a law in 2020 that has federal regulations for trans and members of the LGBTQ community so they won’t get fired from their jobs simply by being who they are. Unfortunately, that law doesn’t cover gig workers or cover a lot of people who work for small businesses. Once, again there is work to be done, and these organizations are doing that work. I really wish more people would get involved with these organizations that desperately need your help,” explained Cunningham.

As an LGBTQ influencer, Cunningham served on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms LGBTQ Advisory Board as well as Mayor Andre Dickens Transitions Team.

Cunningham says when having conversations around gender and LGBTQ people, the key is to communicate acceptance, offer support and learn together.

Cunningham says there is not only an urgent need to support different groups and organizations, but also to show our full support for the LGBTQ community, and to celebrate love.

You can follow Lisa Cunningham’s work here https://www.ihavethesecret.com/

You can watch Lisa Cunningham’s full interview with CBS46 Digital Content Producer Jamarlo Phillips here.

