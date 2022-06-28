Advertisement

CDC activates Emergency Operations Center for monkeypox

The Monkeypox virus
The Monkeypox virus(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it is activating its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

There have been 5 cases reported in Georgia.

CDC’s activation of the EOC allows the agency to further increase operational support for the response to meet the outbreak’s evolving challenges, according to their press release.

More than 300 CDC staff will work with local, national and international response partners to address the outbreak and public health challenges.

Early data suggests that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of monkeypox cases, according to the CDC.

Since May 2022, monkeypox cases have been reported in 18 states and territories by people returning from international travel and their close contacts domestically.

Globally, more than 1,600 cases have been reported. Health care providers are being encouraged to test all suspicious rashes. Anyone who has risk factors for monkeypox, and a new rash should seek care and testing.

The CDC recently updated and expanded the monkeypox case definition. Last week, they began shipping tests to five commercial laboratory companies.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

5th case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency ‘at this stage’
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
3rd monkeypox case reported in Georgia after resident attends Chicago convention

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
DeKalb County DA announces no charges in shooting death of Matthew Williams
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
Atlanta LGBTQ Influencer talks unity
Atlanta LGBTQ Influencer urges unity during Pride Month and beyond
Atlanta Green Maids helps 8 year employee buy her first home
Atlanta company helps employees pay down payments on their first homes