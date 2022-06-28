DeKalb community rallies to protect Black teens against violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families, coaches, and kids rallied in support of young Black men facing crime in DeKalb County.

Gregory Levitt, President-Elect of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, worked with DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson to host a Youth Violence Prevention Rally Monday night.

“I’m tired of seeing young Black men dying,” said Levitt. “Violence is not the answer.”

Dozens of people participated in a panel discussing problems plaguing young Black men, including mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and violence.

One key message shared was “think before you act,” which organizers said was a response to violence in the community.

Levitt said he believes these problems have grown worse over the past several years and typically hit a higher rate in the summer.

“It’s senseless. We don’t understand why this is happening, why there’s such anger in our young people,” he said.

Attendees also observed a demonstration about mindful responses to conflict and learned about school resources.

Gavin Matthews, 15, attended the rally with his mother. He benefited from community support and information about available resources.

“The last two years my mental health hasn’t been the greatest,” said Matthews. “We should be a lot more aware of what’s happening in our community.”

The rally targeting 13 to 18-year-olds came as President Biden has referred to the country’s gun violence as a “public health epidemic.” Many victims and perpetrators have been teenagers.

Levitt said he hopes the organization will hold future rallies.

You can learn more about 100 Black Men of DeKalb County online here.

