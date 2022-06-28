Advertisement

DeKalb County DA announces no charges in shooting death of Matthew Williams

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Published: Jun. 28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Tuesday during a news conference that there will be no charges filed in the officer-involved shooting death of Matthew Zadok Williams.

Williams, 35, was shot and killed in April 2021. The DeKalb County Police said they encountered Williams when they responded to a report of a man with a knife on a trail in Decatur.

Police claimed that Williams advanced on them and one of the officers shot at him.

Williams then reportedly barricaded himself inside of his home. Police officers on the scene attempted to kick in the door several times.

At some point, Williams opened the door again. At this time, police claimed he lunged at them and one of the officers fired 3 shots.

Williams reportedly closed the door. A SWAT team was called in. They eventually made entry and found Williams deceased.

His family has been demanding justice since his shooting. They claim Williams would not have threatened officers. After viewing body camera footage, they believe he was crouching and not lunging when he was shot.

They also claim the officers did not do enough to help Williams after the shooting.

