Do you know him? 4-year-old found wandering southeast Atlanta

Missing Child: Jordan
Missing Child: Jordan(Atlanta Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police need your help identifying a 4-year-old boy who was found wandering in southeast Atlanta.

Officers found the boy, who they believe is named Jordan, walking along 880 Glenwood Avenue in Spiderman-themed underwear. He also had a grey and blue backpack.

APD’s Special Victim’s Unit is leading the investigation and asking for the public’s help finding the boy’s family.

Jordan has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 42 pounds. He is 3-feet-5-inches tall.

