Fayetteville restaurant uses robot during labor shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At a time when good workers are hard to find in the restaurant business, there is a recipe for success.

Jeremy Caro is general manager of Dua Vietnamese in Fayetteville and has come up with a unique way to deal with the labor shortage.

He found the perfect employee named Beemo. It’s his robot server who never misses a day of work.

“She’s making a very strong case for employee of the year,” Caro said.

And the robot always has a good attitude.

“I guess that’s great not getting an attitude from the robot. Yes, don’t program an attitude into the robot,” customer Donna Hawkins said.

Management purchased the robot to fill one of their open server positions and it can serve up to three tables at a time by itself.

“You’d think that it would be impersonal, but it seemed personable. It was kind, considerate, courteous, friendly,” customer Jim McKeithen said.

“Fast, very nice, very short and simple. Here’s your food, let’s go,” customer Jennifer Sanchez said.

And nothing seems to slow it down.

“Beemo our robot here is the best thing. It has helped me when I only have two servers or even one on the floor and I get through the night without any complaints,” Caro said.

