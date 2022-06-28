FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered t-storms possible Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There was a record-breaking amount of rain at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday. 2.40″ of rain fell late in the afternoon, breaking the old record of 2.28″ set in 1982. The heavy rain caused flash flooding in the Atlanta Metro area - mainly south and east. The high temperature was 91°. That makes 15 of the last 16 days above 90 in Atlanta.

The rest of this week will likely feature high temperatures in the 80s and lows near 70. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. The best chance of rain is in the afternoon/evening. Humidity stays high through the week.

The early outlook for the 4th of July weekend is for warm/humid weather with isolated afternoon t-storms possible. Right now, it looks like it will be dry but warm and humid for the Peachtree Road Race.

4th weekend (CBS46)

