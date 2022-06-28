First Alert: Heavy Rain & Storms this Afternoon & Evening
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A stationary front sits over us today, creating widespread heavy rain and storms between 2-10pm.
Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with widespread t-storms this afternoon and evening. They will be slow moving storms, so long-lasting heavy rain is likely.
High: 84° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 60%-70%
What You Need to Know:
Mild, unsettled weather continues through the week. It will be humid, but clouds and rain should keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s each afternoon. We’re looking at 1-3″ additional rain through July 4th.
