First Alert: Heavy Rain & Storms this Afternoon & Evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A stationary front sits over us today, creating widespread heavy rain and storms between 2-10pm.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with widespread t-storms this afternoon and evening. They will be slow moving storms, so long-lasting heavy rain is likely.

High: 84° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 60%-70%

Heavy rain & storms likely. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Mild, unsettled weather continues through the week. It will be humid, but clouds and rain should keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s each afternoon. We’re looking at 1-3″ additional rain through July 4th.

30-70% chance each day and night (cbs46)

1-3" rain likely across the south through July 4th. (cbs46)

