FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms through this evening; more rain Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A front will continue to linger over North Georgia, sparking rain and storms through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. The highest chance of rain will be near and south of I-20, along the front. Some of the storms will be big rain producers, with very heavy rain and frequent lighting. The soil is already saturated in parts of Metro Atlanta, after very heavy rainfall Monday afternoon. Hartsfield Jackson International picked up 2.4″ of rain Monday. Any additional rain in these rain-soaked areas could see flash flooding through the afternoon and evening.

Flash Flood Risk (CBS46)

We’ll see more rain and storms Wednesday afternoon. It will be cloudy with highs only reaching the mid/low 80s. This is a pattern we will see all week.

Wednesday (CBS46)

The unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week! We’ll see scattered rain and storms each afternoon through early next week. As a result of the clouds and rain, temperatures will be cooler this week - highs will only reach the 80s.

Rain This Week (CBS46)

