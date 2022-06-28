Georgia Democrats lay out agenda after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus gathered inside the state capitol building Tuesday morning to blast the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and to send a message to pro-choice voters.

With Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban on the verge of taking effect, Democrats are hoping a surge of liberal voters will one day lead to a reversal of Georgia’s law.

“As a mother of two daughters, I am so angry,” said State Rep. Shea Roberts, an Atlanta Democrat.

Roberts stood with her House Democratic colleagues, telling reporters about the abortion she had 15 years ago when doctors said her unborn child’s condition would’ve meant a stillbirth or a short, painful life.

“I have no doubt in my mind that it was the best decision for my body, my family, including my unborn child,” she said.

Georgia’s House Democratic Caucus is planning to introduce legislation in the coming weeks aimed at helping women. They’ll seek to fully expand Medicaid, guarantee 12 weeks of paid family leave, gain legal protections for Georgians to access a full range of contraceptives and fertility treatments, and ban the criminal prosecution of people who travel out of state to get an abortion.

“My granddaughters and every female in Georgia deserve to live in the America that guarantees their right to control their bodies, their privacy,” said Democratic State Rep. Mary Robichaux of Roswell.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Guy, a pro-life advocate from Cherokee County who runs an organization called Life Initiatives and Values told CBS46 News she’s thrilled about the Supreme Court’s decision, saying men and women will be spared the regret of abortion.”

“Those legislators that are so upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” she said, “are not hearing the hearts of the majority of people in Georgia who are rejoicing at this decision and who honestly are ready to go to work even more to help provide real tangible hope and help for women who find themselves in unwanted and unplanned pregnancies.”

