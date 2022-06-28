Look Up Atlanta: A city of many water attractions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From amusement parks to the city’s most recognizable landmarks, Atlanta has really become a sightseer’s dream.

In downtown Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park’s Fountain of Rings Plaza has become the perfect spot for kids and families to splash around.

The fountain has even been dubbed the Guinness Book of World Record’s largest interactive foundation.

Meanwhile, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, there is a slew of water sports to enjoy on Lake Lanier.

From boating and canoeing to kayaking and paddleboarding, the Lake offers many ways to spend time on the water.

You can even go glamping -- which is camping with glam. The shady grove campground has become a place to relax because next to the beautiful lake views.

And if you’re looking for something a little more fast-paced, look no further than Python Plunge at Six Flags White Water.

The two-person water slide offers a perfect view of the park from its five-story high and is sure to help you beat the heat.

