Advertisement

Man fatally shot at Popeyes in Stone Mountain

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly shooting Monday at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County is under investigation.

Around 5:40 p.m., DeKalb Police responded to the 4800 block of Redan Road at the Popeyes in reference to a person shot and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to DKPD.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact DKPD or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Fatal crash closes lanes in Clayton County
Crime prevention rally DeKalb County
DeKalb community rallies to protect Black teens against violence
The dangerously hot weather has some of you turning to us for help with AC issues in your...
Renters rights for tenants living without air conditioning in summer heat
5th case of monkeypox confirmed in Georgia