Man fatally shot at Popeyes in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly shooting Monday at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County is under investigation.

Around 5:40 p.m., DeKalb Police responded to the 4800 block of Redan Road at the Popeyes in reference to a person shot and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to DKPD.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact DKPD or Crime Stoppers.

