National Immigrant Heritage Month: Connecting cultures through food

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Award-winning celebrity chef Pati Jinich has a lifelong love of food, but now she’s partnering up with non-profit Stand Together to highlight diverse cultures and communities through food.

“It is such a joy to be collaborating with Stand Together,” Jinich said. “They are a philanthropic community that tries to tackle root causes of the main problems in this country and we’re doing this through the noble lens of food and cooking because we can all find our common ground there.”

The Mexico-born chef comes from a family of accomplished cooks, but she didn’t start following that passion until much later.

“I wanted to be an academic,” Jinich explained. “I wanted to be a political analyst. I wanted to contribute to Mexico and work in the field of academic analysis in topics such as the strengthening of democratic institutions.”

It wouldn’t be until she moved to the US with her husband that food would become her connection to home.

“I missed my home country food and culture and family so much and I realized that what kept me close and kept me nurtured was cooking the food that I loved and missed. And by starting to cook Mexican food here in the US, I started connecting with that community,” she shared.

Jinich soon began exploring foods from other communities and hearing the stories of immigrants who brought their own culture through their dishes.

“Food helps tell a story. Jumping into other cultures and other communities and foods I developed a very sturdy pillar into how to understand how food in one place evolves in another place,” Jinich said.

Her video series “Thriving Through Food,” shares the stories of different immigrant-owned restaurants while exploring the ways that food can connect people and help them discover the beauty of different cultures and traditions.

Among the businesses Jinich stopped at were Atlanta’s own Arepa Mia and Heirloom Market BBQ.

“The diversity and richness of the food and the stories are so inspiring,” she said of both establishments.

I can’t wait to go out there and meet more people and bring the microphone to share their stories,” Jinich shared when asked what was next for her. “We all love food and it’s just going in with an open mind and asking what can I bring from this community into my kitchen.”

To watch the full “Thriving Through Food” video series, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.