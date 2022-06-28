National Sunglasses Day! Tips to protect your eyes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Sunglasses Day! A day to remind ourselves of the importance of protecting our eyes from the sun.

Just as the sun’s rays can burn your skin, they can also harm unprotected eyes. MyEyeDr Chief Medical Officer Dr. Artis Beatty stopped by to share some helpful tips about keeping your eyes healthy this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.