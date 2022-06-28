Advertisement

National Sunglasses Day! Tips to protect your eyes

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Sunglasses Day! A day to remind ourselves of the importance of protecting our eyes from the sun.

Just as the sun’s rays can burn your skin, they can also harm unprotected eyes. MyEyeDr Chief Medical Officer Dr. Artis Beatty stopped by to share some helpful tips about keeping your eyes healthy this time of year.

