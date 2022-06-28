Advertisement

Police search for man wanted in Forest Park shooting

27-year-old DaJuan Bond is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Forest Park police are searching for a man connected to a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

27-year-old DaJuan Bond is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Waldrop Drive just before 10 p.m.

When police got there, they found one person injured from a shooting.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information on Bond’s whereabouts is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-608-2366.

