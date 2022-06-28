Young man killed at DeKalb County gas station wanted for shooting officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed that the man who was shot and killed on June21 at a gas station on Covington Highway in DeKalb County is the same person who was suspected of shooting at an officer in March in Clayton County.

That man has been identified as 18-year-old Charles Jakobe Santana.

According to CCPD, Payne stole money from a person on Riverdale Road in College Park shortly before 2 p.m. March 2.

RELATED: Clayton County police falsely charge suspect in double shooting, new suspect named

The victim chased Payne and the two of them began fighting. A CCPD officer saw the fight and began to approach. That is when Payne reportedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot. Both the robbery victim and police officer were struck.

CHARLES PAYNE WANTED (CLAYTON COUNTY PD)

Payne was able to escape after the shooting.

The police department initially believed another man was responsible for the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest. That man turned himself in and was eventually cleared. Payne was identified as the real suspect.

At this time, no one has been arrested for Payne’s death. Police said at the time that they believe several people were involved in the shooting at the gas station.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.