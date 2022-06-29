Affordable housing units open in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The official opening of a new affordable housing unit in the Grove Park neighborhood of Atlanta is a welcomed sight and a vision 35 years in the making.

“I’ve seen this one coming from the very beginning,” said mayor Andre Dickens.

Now, the apartment complex located off Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. in northwest Atlanta is a nurturing reality where more than 100 low-income families will call this new apartment complex home for generations,

Mayor Dickens was one of the many who helped pour into the 110-unit Columbia Canopy at Grove Park community. It comes equipped with gracious patios, luscious gardens, modern amenities and mixed-income homes.

The Grove Park Foundation says the scale will make sure residents are not paying more than 30 percent of their income.

”It is at the top of the agenda,” Dickens says. ”I have a goal of 20,000 units over the next eight years. Already, we have done over 1,500 groundbreakings.”

The new community is helping hundreds of people like Denise Andrews transition into a safe and stable new home.

“I say bravo to the mayor and all the community partnerships he’s developed because it is really important for people like me and families,” said Andrews. “Just imagine if I had two kids”

Mayor Dickens says he hopes to continue adding mixed-income and affordable housing communities across Atlanta.

RELATED: High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.