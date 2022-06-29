Alpharetta’s A5 Volleyball Club wins historic national title sweep

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a historic sweep of championship titles for Alpharetta’s A5-Volleyball Club. The Southeast’s number one volleyball club just won a total of 6 gold medals and 4 Most Valuable Player nods – and the season is not over.

A5 12-year-old’s head coach, Jing Hou, has battled for a USA Volleyball national title three times over the past nine years, only to come in second place. This weekend in Indianapolis, Hou finally sealed his championship win. “I really enjoyed coaching this group of athletes and the chemistry they had while playing together is something special. All of the players are so well balanced which led us to have great matches. They stepped it up after coming in second at AAUs and played with determination the week of USAV Nationals.”

A5 players experienced similar success in Orlando – where junior volleyball has its other national championship tournament: the AAU’s. AAU’s national tournament is billed as the world’s largest volleyball championship tournament and A5 stacked up historic club wins, including 5 gold medals and 4 M.V.P’s.

Here’s the breakdown: starting with 15-year-old MVP Maya Warrier and her 15-year-old team. 15-Erika earned the gold in the Spirit division. Warrier called the experience amazing!

“It was such an amazing experience to join A5. The level of play every day in the gym makes us better. Our team pulled together at the right time and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

15′s head coach Erika Ford could not be happier. “These girls have worked so hard this season and I am so proud of them. It’s one thing to go out and win the entire thing, but to do it without dropping a set is just really impressive.”

A5′s 16 year old’s won gold in “Open,” the toughest division, with teammate Hannah Benjamin, who was named Most Valuable Player. “I am so proud of my team because everyone knew their job and executed it. We had so much fight and energy that we knew no one could beat us,” said Benjamin.

Head coach Gabe Aramian said expectations for AAU’s were high but tempered, “given a string of injuries that has plagued the team since day one. Much like the season, however, we persevered with the combination of strong team leadership and individual prowess, we overcame adversity and took Orlando by storm.”

In AAU’s 16-premier division, A5′s Emma Duffield was named most valuable player and her team 16-Steve brought home the natty. “Winning a national championship was never something I thought would be possible for me. I am so excited to be a part of this team and share the win with all of these amazing people that I am blessed to call my teammates. The way we pulled together for one common goal made me feel like we could do anything, and I wouldn’t have wanted to win with anyone else,” exclaimed Duffield.

16-Steve’s head coach, Steve Wilcosky, who is in his first year coaching at A5, says the standard of “elite” that A5 instills in its athletes is contagious and makes the training environment uniquely special. “I am just so proud of their effort and dedication to their craft. Winning AAU’s was such a special moment because we were firing on all cylinders. We did the little things right over and over which ultimately led to the big prize of being a National Champion.”

A5′s Operations Manager, Scott Cioffari, says this hands down was A5′s best season in its 20-plus history at AAU’s. “10 Medals at AAU Nationals. So far two medals at USAV Nationals and counting because the tournament is not over yet. We have 23 All-Americans at AAU. Our overall record 216-43.”

A5′s 11-year-old and 13-year-old teams won national titles in AAU’s toughest division last week. Marrisa Jones with 13-Karen was named MVP. 16 Stephan was runner-up in the 16 “Club” division. 17 Angel placed third place in the 17 “Club” division.

#1 16-Stephen (Back Row - R to L): Haley Collins, Hannah Benjamin, Avery Daum, Grace Agolli, Logan Wiley, Molly Kate Patten, Mia Hood, Gabe Aramian. (Front Row - R to L): Gaby Cornier, Cooper Abney, Isa Boyd, Taylor Zimmerman, Lauren Cederburg, Fifi Harvey, Gracie Rose. (CBS46)

#3 12-Jing (Back - R to L): Jing Hou, Lena Wang, Chelsea Torrence, Leah Stickney, Janie Myers, Madelyn Moog, Alexa Keefe, Olivia Hayden, Azaria Ehima, Kennedy Davis, Bethany Benjamin, Ashleigh Tompa. (Front - R to L): Inika Balakrishnan & Wynnie Abney. (CBS46)

#4 15-Erika (Back - R to L): Milanni Abdus - Salaam, Kaylee Cantlin, Tatiana Robinson, Audrey Farbotko, Kiley McKenna, Addyson Estep, Ani Johnson, Erika Ford. (Front - R to L): Darby Dunn, Diya Kumar, Sofia Slavov, Maya Warrier, Nina Barber, Laney Barnes. (CBS46)

