Atlanta bookstore says their Women’s Studies section ‘extra popular,’ after Roe overturns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ”I really feel this is like a community center of thought,” said Jan Bolgla, co-owner of Atlanta Vintage Books.

Atlanta Vintage Books has been standing on Clairmont Road since 1988. It has been owned by Jan and her husband, since 2007. The bookstore has been a refuge of some sort; a place where readers get lost in endless worlds, on endless pages.

”I am so happy to have this bookstore because I feel like this is my way to make a difference,” said Bolgla.

Since Friday when Roe V Wade was overturned, Jan and her staff saw people flocking to the store once again, but this time it was for a very specific section.

”We saw a lot of people coming in and visiting the women’s studies section. People want to learn about the history of what is happening,” said Bolgla, “The history of how Roe v Wade came into existence and the battle that has gone on all these years.”

Jan says the majority of the women who stopped by were young; some of them, young enough to have only known abortion as a constitutionally protected right.

”It is important to know both sides of an argument so you can make an informed decision,” said Bolgla.

These Women’s Studies books on the shelves at Atlanta Vintage are a reminder of the generations of women who were here first. Their stories, a history of the past, that helps us all as we figure out how to maneuver the present.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.