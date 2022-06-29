Atlanta PD to host 2022 Neighborhood Watch Training
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit is hosting a Neighborhood Watch Training event next weekend.
Volunteers can learn about home security burglary prevention, theft from vehicles, and other safety strategies.
The training will be held on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Public Safety Headquarters at 226 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Those interested in participating must register here by July 1.
