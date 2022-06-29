Beloved Benefit is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Beloved Benefit is back and it’s coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium July 7!
The event aims to raise money for organizations within the Atlanta community.
In 2019, organizers raised over $5 million for the westside of the City.
Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-Fil-A Rodney Bullard joined CBS46 to talk more about what’s in store for this year.
