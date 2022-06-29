Advertisement

Beloved Benefit is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Beloved Benefit is back and it’s coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium July 7!

The event aims to raise money for organizations within the Atlanta community.

In 2019, organizers raised over $5 million for the westside of the City.

Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-Fil-A Rodney Bullard joined CBS46 to talk more about what’s in store for this year.

