Amputee almost hit by speeder, Clayton County to install speed bumps

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man is lucky to be alive after a driver narrowly missed crashing into him outside the man’s home.

Amerido Berrios refuses to walk inside the front of his house because he’s afraid he might fall through the floor. On Saturday, as he was taking out of the trash, Berrios heard the revving of a car. Berrios looked and saw a vehicle headed right for him and his home, located in Deer Creek, a mobile home park in unincorporated Stockbridge.

“If I was one inch to the left, I would be dead,” Berrios said. “The last thing I saw standing was the siding hitting me.”

A Clayton Co man is lucky to be alive after a speeder narrowly missed him while the man was taking out the trash. He says it's a constant problem. The actions being taken after we went to management, coming at 6pm. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3kjw47b9qg — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) June 29, 2022

The reckless driver crashed into Berrios’ parked vehicle, which rammed into his family’s mobile home, knocking the amputee to the ground. In surveillance video, provided by Berrios, you hear the driver apologize several times. However, Berrios said the driver eventually became agitated.

“He’s like, ‘Why are you calling the cops,” Berrios recalled. “I’m like, ‘Because you f’ing hit me. That’s why I’m calling the cops.’ ‘No, no, I can fix your car. I can fix your house,’ the driver replied. ‘I don’t care. Stay away from me,’ Berrios said.”

Berrios, who was not seriously injured, said the driver ran from the scene before police arrived. He said the neighborhood is plagued by constant speeders and people shooting guns.

“You look at these houses, almost every other house has a camera outside,” Berrios said.

Maria Garcia lives next door to Berrios. The mother of two said she’s fed up and wants to move but she can’t afford to.

“It’s difficult,” said Garcia. “My family and me, we are scared of outside. It’s no good living here.”

Berrios, who has struggled to find work since he was injured on his last job, said neighbors want real solutions before someone is seriously hurt or killed.

“It’s out of hand,” he said. “It seems like it’s never the person who’s doing the stupid thing who gets hurt, it’s somebody else.”

CBS46 took neighbors’ concerns to Deer Creek, which is managed by Vineyard Management Group. They tell us speed bumps are being installed in July. They are also looking into possibly hiring security when the office is closed, according to the assistant leasing manager.

A spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department said investigators have yet to arrest the driver who damaged Berrios’ vehicle and home. They’re asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the driver to give them a call.

