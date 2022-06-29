Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is happening this weekend in Conyers.

Excel Church will be hosting a Free Groceries To Go event on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” says Pastor K. Francis Smith, Lead Pastor of Excel Church.

Fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and so much more will be available Saturday at 1151 Flat Shoals Rd. SE, Conyers, Ga 30013.

