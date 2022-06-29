Advertisement

Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2

(Photo Source: WLOX)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is happening this weekend in Conyers.

Excel Church will be hosting a Free Groceries To Go event on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” says Pastor K. Francis Smith, Lead Pastor of Excel Church.

Fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and so much more will be available Saturday at 1151 Flat Shoals Rd. SE, Conyers, Ga 30013.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Vintage Books' Women's Studies section
Atlanta bookstore says their Women’s Studies section ‘extra popular,’ after Roe overturns
#2 16-Gabe (Back L to R): Haley Collins, Hannah Benjamin, Avery Daum, Grace Agolli, Logan...
Alpharetta’s A5 Volleyball Club wins historic national title sweep
Atlanta Green Maids helps 8 year employee buy her first home
Atlanta company helps employees pay down payments on their first homes
National Detroit-style Pizza Day
National Detroit-style Pizza Day: Triple Jays