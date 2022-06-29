COVID-19 shots for children as young as 6 months now available at DeKalb County health clinics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - (DeKalb County) Families in DeKalb County now have another option of where they can take their youngest children to get their first COVID-19 shots. The county’s board of health says it is now accepting appointments for children as young as six months old.

The DeKalb County Board of Health was expecting the vaccines a few days ago, but there was a distribution snafu. As of Wednesday, the county’s four health clinics are stocked and ready to go.

“We received the vaccine yesterday, and we’re launching today,” said Eric Nickens, a spokesman for the DeKalb County Board of Health.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer versions are available. The Moderna brand is for children ages six months to five years, and the Pfizer brand is for children ages six months to four years.

County health clinics are where many families go as summer winds down to get their kids all of the required shots for Pre-K and kindergarten.

“This would be the ideal vaccine along with other vaccines that may be required for school entry,” said Nickens.

Health officials asks that you bring your insurance card so they can bill your insurance for reimbursement. You pay nothing.

“We received many phone calls and inquiries on our social media channels last week,” Nickens said. “There were a few upset parents that we did not have the vaccine on day one, but we’re happy to be able to say that we do have it in place now, and we stand ready to vaccinate our youngest citizens of DeKalb County.”

Click here for more information. The DeKalb County Board of Health prefers that you sign up online for an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome, even if you live in another county.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.