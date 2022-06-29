Delta offering cost-free flight changes during Fourth of July weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines has announced it will allow customers to make some cost-free changes to flights ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Atlanta-based airline announced Tuesday that it will be issuing a systemwide fare difference travel waiver for July 1-4, which allows customers to rebook their trip before or after the potentially challenging weekend travel days as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.

ATLANTA: Travel mayhem forces Delta Airlines to give customers option to change flights ahead of July Fourth travel - at ZERO COST... as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination. Rebooked travel must take place by July 8, 2022.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/yJCtRhhcQ4 — shon gables (@shongables) June 28, 2022

Customers can make the cost-free changes via My Trip or the Fly Delta app.

This decision comes as hundreds of Delta Air Lines pilots will be picketing this week. They’re demanding a pay increase and schedule changes.

A delta spokesperson says the company and pilots began contract negotiations earlier this year after talks were halted for two years during the pandemic.

The protest is scheduled for Thursday - just before the busy Fourth of July holiday - at airports across the country, including Atlanta.

Delta says the picketing will not have an impact on flights.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.