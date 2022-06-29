First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, Mild, Passing Showers Today & Tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Unsettled weather continues into July 4th weekend.

Wednesday Forecast: A gloomy morning and a cloudy afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the low 80s. Passing showers are likely throughout the day.

High: 83° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 40%

Gloomy and mild with a few t-showers (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

The forecast for the 4th of July weekend is tricky. At this point, it looks like North Georgia will be wedged between very wet weather to our west and to our east. At this point, it looks like sunshine returns through the weekend with more of a summer-time t-storm pattern taking over. We will watch this closely, but right now we’re going with a 40% chance of storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Rain very likely Friday. Sunshine returns for the weekend with spotty PM t-storms. (cbs46)

