FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy, scattered storms on Wednesday

Highs in the 80s for a few days
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A weather pattern that favors humid conditions and scattered thunderstorms continues through the Independence Day weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the 80s with high humidity.

More of the same is likely on Thursday and Friday. It looks a bit warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday.

The holiday weekend will also feature isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but most of the time it will be dry. There is no need to cancel outdoor plans currently but keep an eye on the forecast to see if rain chances increase as the weekend nears.

4th weekend
4th weekend(CBS46)

