First Alert Forecast | Summer weather patter, with scattered daily storms, lingers through the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 80s in many communities this afternoon; giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are still roaming the area heading into the 8 p.m. hour.

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms continue through mid-evening, before giving way to a mostly dry night. Most of the rain should be gone by 11 p.m. Warm and muggy conditions persist through Thursday morning. Patchy dense fog may develop through the Thursday morning commute.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to 90° during the middle of the afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will redevelop after 1 p.m. Like today, a few storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Warm, humid and occasionally wet weather lingers -

While it won’t rain everywhere, every day... at least isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day through the end of next workweek. It appears that this Friday and next Wednesday will be the wetter days in the extended forecast. However, even on those days, rain will be scattered. Temperatures warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon heading into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.