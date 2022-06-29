First Alert Forecast: Very warm, humid with pop-up storms possible on 4th of July weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The warm, humid and slightly unsettled weather pattern continues into next week in Georgia. Pop-up showers and storms cannot be ruled out on any day through the middle of next week, but most of the time it will be dry. Rain chances are a bit lower on Thursday at about 30% with the best chance of catching a downpour or t-storm in the mid to late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low will be near 70 as it stays humid.

There is a better chance (50%) of catching a shower or thunderstorm on Friday afternoon. It will be a touch cooler, low-mid 80s, but stay humid. If you’re heading out Friday evening you may be dodging a few downpours.

4th weekend (CBS46)

The holiday weekend will be mainly dry, but scattered afternoon storms are possible from Saturday through Monday. It gradually gets warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and near 90 on Monday. Lows will be in the low 70s. If you’re running the Peachtree Road Race, expect a very warm and humid morning with temperature climbing through the 70s after sunrise to the low 80s by 930-10 am. It will not anywhere near as comfortable and dry as it did for last year’s races!

Highs will stay near 90 through the middle of next week with the afternoon/evening showers chances staying around 50%.

