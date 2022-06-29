Joycelyn Savage’s family issues statement after R. Kelly sentenced to prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta family of a woman involved with R&B singer R. Kelly has issued a statement in response to Kelly being sentenced to prison:

“The Parents of Joycelyn Savage are pleased with the sentence handed down by Judge Donnelly today. They hope it will continue to send a strong message that sexual predators will be punished for their illegal conduct. It is their continued hope to reunite and reconnect with their daughter. They hope that now Joycelyn will return home. They are glad that the Court heard the voices of the survivors.”

Gerald A. Griggs

Attorney for the Savage family

Kelly, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday following his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Savage reportedly moved in with Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, when she was 19 years old and has defended their relationship.

Savage and Azriel Clary rose to fame after they appeared in an interview with Gayle King.

In November 2021, Savage’s parents spoke to TMZ and told TMZ that despite the fact that Kelly was in jail, the only way they could reach their daughter was through Kelly’s camp.

