Look Up Atlanta: Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Look Up Atlanta is this Sunday and we’ve been celebrating all month long leading up to the big day.

For the weeks leading up to the big show, the PeachtreeTV team is celebrating with these five aspirations:

Art

Athletics

Accommodations

Attractions

Appetite

This week were celebrating Atlanta’s ATTRACTIONS by taking a look at the Fox Theatre.

It opened up back in the 20′s, but if you’ve never had the time to walk through the building you could be missing out on how truly incredible it is.

Staff say they’ve made efforts to preserve everything to remind visitors of Christmas Day 1929 when the theatre first opened.

From the opera balcony to the artwork to the texture of the walls, the theatre captures life as it was almost 100 years ago.

RELATED: PeachtreeTV announced as exclusive broadcast partner of ‘Look Up Atlanta’

There’s even original furniture in the powder room along with a display of twinkling lights and clouds that show off 1929 technology.

Now all of this comes with a general admission ticket, but if you want a more elevated experience, look no further than the Marquee Club.

The club offers guests a space to enjoy food and cocktails before their show with three different levels that lead up to the rooftop.

Some upcoming shows include the Broadway tour of Mean Girls, Blue Man Group and even Chris Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

To save $5 per ticket, enter promo code PeachtreeTV.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.