Multiple Georgia DAs says they will not prosecute women who seek abortions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple district attorneys in the state of Georgia have said they will not prosecute women for abortion-related cases in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

District attorneys from around the U.S. issued a “Joint Statement from Elected Prosecutors” on June 24.

In the statement, they said they cannot “standby and allow members of our community to live in fear of the ramifications of this deeply troubling decision.”

They also said they “stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions.”

The statement also talked about limited resources and an overloaded justice system and said that enforcing abortion bans runs counted to the obligations and interests they were sworn to uphold.

They also said that criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions.

The list of Georgia DAs includes:

Patsy Austin-Gatson

District Attorney, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Sherry Boston

District Attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia

Shalena Cook Jones

District Attorney, Chatham County (Savannah), Georgia

David Cooke

District Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Dalia Racine

District Attorney, Douglas County, Georgia

Jared Williams

District Attorney, Augusta Judicial Circuit, Georgia

