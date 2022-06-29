Advertisement

Officials welcome new Atlanta Police Department precinct in Buckhead

Officials welcome new APD precinct in Buckhead
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The governor of Georgia and mayor of Atlanta, along with interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, gathered in Buckhead Wednesday for the official opening of the Buckhead Village Precinct.

The location for the new precinct was unveiled in January. It is located in One Buckhead Plaza at the corner of West Paces Ferry and Peachtree roads.

Twelve officers and 2 supervisors will initially be assigned to the new precinct.

The officers who are stationed in Buckhead will handle primarily traffic-related calls because nearly 50% of the calls in the zone are traffic-related. This will free up beat officers to be better crime fighters, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

