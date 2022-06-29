Several metro Atlanta police departments team up for initiative to reduce crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thanks to a collaborative effort from several local police departments, multiple arrests were made during the recent summer initiative to fight and reduce crime.

The East Point police department, with the assistance of police departments in Fulton County, Newnan County, Georgia State University, Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta, helped locate, identify and arrest multiple offenders.

According to East Point police officials, the recent arrests made ranged from traffic violations and illegal drug possession, to stolen firearm and stolen vehicles.

In one incident, officers say they recently observed a male driving back and forth from a known drug zone on Washington Road. During a traffic stop on Spanish Trail, officers discovered the driver had warrants in Fulton County for the stolen firearm. The driver was later arrested and transported to the East Point jail.

In the second incident, officers located a stolen white Kia Soul out of Fayette County with an indicator for a wanted suspect that may be driving the vehicle. When officers made the traffic stop, they discovered illegal marijuana inside the vehicle.

In another incident, officers spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly on Cleveland Avenue which had been populated with ATV’s and motorcycles recently involved in illegal street racing.

The driver, identified as Michael Warren, was arrested for possession of marijuana and traffic violations after he was seen by Capt. Allyn Glover speeding through several red lights.

Officials credited police from across the several agencies for working together to get the offenders off the streets.

