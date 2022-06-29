Suspicious package reported outside of Johns Creek counseling center
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are responding to reports of a suspicious package after someone found a bag near a Johns Creek counseling center.
Police responded to reports of the suspicious package late Wednesday morning. Out of an abundance of caution, officers shut down a portion of Old Alabama Road leading up to the Summit Counseling Center where the bag was found.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate. This is a developing story.
