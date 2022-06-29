Suspicious package reported outside of Johns Creek counseling center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are responding to reports of a suspicious package after someone found a bag near a Johns Creek counseling center.

Police responded to reports of the suspicious package late Wednesday morning. Out of an abundance of caution, officers shut down a portion of Old Alabama Road leading up to the Summit Counseling Center where the bag was found.

BREAKING: A portion of Old Alabama Rd. near Nesbit Ferry Rd. in Johns Creek is shut down after a unattended bookbag was found outside of a counseling center this morning. ⁦@GBI_GA⁩ bomb squad is on scene to scan it. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/HB9BNySARX — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) June 29, 2022

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.