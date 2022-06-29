Advertisement

Suspicious package reported outside of Johns Creek counseling center

Out of an abundance of caution, officers shut down a portion of Old Alabama Road leading up to...
Out of an abundance of caution, officers shut down a portion of Old Alabama Road leading up to the Summit Counseling Center where the bag was found.(CBS46)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are responding to reports of a suspicious package after someone found a bag near a Johns Creek counseling center.

Police responded to reports of the suspicious package late Wednesday morning. Out of an abundance of caution, officers shut down a portion of Old Alabama Road leading up to the Summit Counseling Center where the bag was found.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate. This is a developing story.

