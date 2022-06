ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Wine Down Wednesday and what better way to unwind than with a glass of your favorite drink.

From their lamb lollipop to their mouthwatering Tomato Mozzarella Crostini, Benziger Family Winery owners Chris and Jamie stopped by the CBS46 Kitchen to talk about the best pairings to go with your favorite wine.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.