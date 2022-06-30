Advertisement

19-year-old charged in connection to deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta in April

Scene of the fatal shooting near a Midtown Atlanta high-rise on April 4, 2022.
Scene of the fatal shooting near a Midtown Atlanta high-rise on April 4, 2022.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An arrest has been made in the killing of a father and husband in Midtown in April.

The shooting happened on April 4 on Juniper Street outside of the Dagny Apartments.

Desmond Key was shot and killed and the shooter has been on the run ever since.

Desmond Key, victim of deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta.
Desmond Key, victim of deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta.(WGCL)

Wednesday night, the man police believe is responsible, identified as 19-year-old Keon Hudson, is in the Fulton County Jail charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm and Murder.

