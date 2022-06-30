19-year-old charged in connection to deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta in April

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An arrest has been made in the killing of a father and husband in Midtown in April.

The shooting happened on April 4 on Juniper Street outside of the Dagny Apartments.

Desmond Key was shot and killed and the shooter has been on the run ever since.

Desmond Key, victim of deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta. (WGCL)

Wednesday night, the man police believe is responsible, identified as 19-year-old Keon Hudson, is in the Fulton County Jail charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm and Murder.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.