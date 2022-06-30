3 injured after car crashes into home following police chase in Coweta County
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family of three is injured after a car crashed into their Coweta County home early Thursday morning.
Authorities tell CBS46 a police chase ensued shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Johnson Road. Not long after the car slammed into a home nearby striking three residents.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested.
This is a developing story.
