Atlanta man arrested for threatening law enforcement

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after making threatening statements against law enforcement during a jail phone call with an inmate.

Investigators say John Henderson’s conversation with a female was flagged after he made claims of wanting to shoot and kill law enforcement.

“Whether these were merely words of anger, or a serious threat, we do not have the liberty of waiting to find out,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. “Our deputies take all threats seriously, and work tirelessly to bring those responsible into custody, to protect our community from the potential threat.”

Officials say there is a verbal notice at the beginning of all jail phone calls that communications with inmates on telephones are recorded and monitored.

Henderson remains in custody at the Fulton County jail.

