Child dies after being left in vehicle at Walgreens in Madison County

DANIELSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A child has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday around 1:30 p.m., MCSO deputies, Madison County EMS, and Danielsville Police responded to the Walgreens parking lot in Danielsville after receiving a call about a 12-month-old child that had been found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The child was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens where the child was pronounced deceased.

Initial information obtained by the Sheriff’s Office is that the mother of the child was a Walgreens employee and was inside the store for an undetermined amount of time before she discovered the child in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the GBI on the investigation.

