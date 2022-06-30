Child rushed to Grady Hospital with gunshot wound, investigation underway
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child was rushed to Grady Hospital with a minor gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
Atlanta police officials say units are still gathering information regarding the shooting.
There is no additional information available.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for new updates.
