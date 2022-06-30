Advertisement

Child rushed to Grady Hospital with gunshot wound, investigation underway

crash, wreck, ambulance
crash, wreck, ambulance(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child was rushed to Grady Hospital with a minor gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta police officials say units are still gathering information regarding the shooting.

There is no additional information available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for new updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is proposing pay increases for police officers.
DeKalb County CEO proposes police pay raises
11-year-old brings financial literacy to Georgia kids
11-year-old brings financial literacy to Georgia kids
Mother dies after car slams into home
Coweta mother killed after speeding car hits home
DeKalb County school photo
Parents, students fear school programs will be reduced in DeKalb County
11 year old CEO and author Caden Harris
11-year-old fundraising to bring financial literacy bus to Georgia kids