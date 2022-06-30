First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine, Lower Storm Coverage Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although rain chances linger into the weekend, storm coverage will be lower with more sunshine in the forecast.

Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny skies through the day. Warm and humid. Stray t-showers are possible through the afternoon.

High: 86° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

Partly sunny and drier. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Next 5 Days (cbs46)

Scattered t-storms will be a bit more widespread tomorrow, with t-showers possible even after sunset. The good news is drier air takes over at the mid-levels of the atmosphere this weekend. What that means is that we will start each day with sunny skies, with spotty summertime t-storms in the afternoon, ending after sunset. Overall, storm coverage should be lower than this week. The sunshine will allow temperatures to climb to 90 degrees this weekend.

Hotter this weekend (cbs46)

