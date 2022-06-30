Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine, Lower Storm Coverage Today

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although rain chances linger into the weekend, storm coverage will be lower with more sunshine in the forecast.

Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny skies through the day. Warm and humid. Stray t-showers are possible through the afternoon.

High: 86° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

What You Need to Know:

Next 5 Days
Next 5 Days(cbs46)

Scattered t-storms will be a bit more widespread tomorrow, with t-showers possible even after sunset. The good news is drier air takes over at the mid-levels of the atmosphere this weekend. What that means is that we will start each day with sunny skies, with spotty summertime t-storms in the afternoon, ending after sunset. Overall, storm coverage should be lower than this week. The sunshine will allow temperatures to climb to 90 degrees this weekend.

