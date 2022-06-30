First Alert Forecast | Summer-time mugginess and scattered storm chance continue!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wash. Rinse. Repeat. A stagnant weather pattern, with plenty of humidity and a daily chance of scattered downpours, remains in place across the southeastern United States.

Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Moisture in the air is making it feel a few degrees hotter, especially in the sunshine. Like the past few afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms are starting to develop at 1:30 p.m. A gradual increase in downpours is forecast through early evening. However, it won’t be quite as stormy as the past couple of days.

Plan on isolated showers and thunderstorms through 10 or 11 p.m. A storm, or two, may produce gusty winds and hail to the size of quarters. Any storm that manages to develop will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A mostly dry overnight is in the forecast, with only a spotty chance of rain. Areas of fog may develop early Thursday morning. By the morning commute, it’ll me mild and muggy with areas of fog. Only spotty rain is possible before 10 a.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday. Keep an eye on the CBS46 First Alert Weather App, especially if you have extended outdoor plans. Hot, humid conditions and a chance of isolated thunderstorms lingers through Independence Day.

Have a great rest of your Thursday,

Cutter

