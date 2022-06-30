Former Pickens Co. Superintendent, wife indicted for racketeering, theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Pickens County School Superintendent Carlton Wilson and his wife, Cindy, were indicted on charges of racketeering and theft, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.

“Our office is committed to rooting out fraud and deception wherever it may occur,” said Carr. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who steal from the pockets of hardworking Georgians for their own personal gain. We take these allegations very seriously, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

According to officials, the indictment charges the defendants with the following:

Carlton Wilson:

Theft by Taking by a Fiduciary in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 1-15 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Theft by Deception in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2: 1-10 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000 where the value of the theft is greater than $5,000 and less than $24,999.

Cindy Wilson:

Tampering with Evidence in violation of O.C.G.A. §16-10-94: 1-3 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

