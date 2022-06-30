Foundation honors fallen Georgia police officers by paying off mortgage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - To honor fallen Georgia police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgages on the homes of Henry County officer Paramhans Desai and Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison, both killed in 2021.

According to officials, Desai was shot after responding to a domestic call on November 4. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries days later. Desai donated his organs after his death which helped save the lives of 11 people.

“Our lives were shattered after my husband’s loss. His dream was always to protect his family and have a roof over our heads. I have no words to express our gratitude for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation because I feel they are helping me make my husband’s dream come true by helping us pay off the mortgage,” said his wife Ankita.

Ankita says being a police officer was a “calling” for her late husband. He also leaves behind two young sons.

Desai previously served with the Georgia Department of Corrections for 17 years, and served one year with DeKalb County Police Department, before joining the Henry County Police Department.

Officials say Dylan Harrison was shot and killed in October 2021 outside of the Alamo Police Department. He was 26-years-old.

Harrison worked full-time with the Oconee Drug Task Force but made a part-time commitment with the Alamo Police Department. He was on his first shift with that department when he was killed. Officer Harrison is survived by his wife, Heather, and their son.

Tunnel to Towers has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states, according to officials.

“As we celebrate America’s freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “While you are celebrating with flags and fireworks this weekend, please take a moment to think of these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and those who will continue to put their lives at risk every day.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.