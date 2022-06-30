Free food giveaway scheduled at Marietta church for those in need Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Marietta, GA are joining There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need on July 5.

The food giveaway will be held at Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say follow signs through the Church parking lot to park and come inside to register. Then, you can pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks. Families in need will receive frozen chicken, a quart of milk, box of cereal and loaf of bread.

It is important to note visitors must follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.