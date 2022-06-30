Advertisement

Free food giveaway scheduled at Marietta church for those in need Tuesday

St Peter and St Paul Episcopal Church Facebook photo
St Peter and St Paul Episcopal Church Facebook photo(St Peter and St Paul Episcopal Church Facebook)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Marietta, GA are joining There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need on July 5.

The food giveaway will be held at Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say follow signs through the Church parking lot to park and come inside to register. Then, you can pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks. Families in need will receive frozen chicken, a quart of milk, box of cereal and loaf of bread.

It is important to note visitors must follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
CRT ban, street racing fees, parents bill of rights go into effect July 1
CARINA MCCUE AND WILLIAM MCCUE
Parents of girl who died in Loganville fire arrested on Appalachian Trail
Athens Fire Department
Lanes blocked on busy road after fire in Athens
Festival at New Birth Missionary Church
New Birth Missionary Church hosting Impact Festival this weekend